Breaking News
Drivers warned of delays on M27 westbound due to 'police incident'
Drivers travelling on the M27 are being warned of delays tonight due to a 'police incident.'
Officers are currently at the scene on the westbound carriageway between Junction 12 for Portsmouth and Junction 11 for Fareham.
A Hampshire Roads Policing spokesperson said: "Roads Policing Units are dealing with an incident on M27 in-between junction 12 and 11 west bound.
"Delays expected, please avoid the area."
More follows.