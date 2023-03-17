Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP Gordon Henderson has announced he will stand down at the next election.

Mr Henderson was elected as MP for the constituency in 2010.

Speaking to conservative members, he said: "I have made that decision with a heavy heart, but by 2024 I will be 76 years old and will have been working full time for 60 years. Ever since I left school at the age of 16 to go and work in Woolworths."

Before becoming an MP, Mr Henderson was elected to both Swale Borough Council, where he was twice Deputy Leader, and Kent County Council.

He first stood for election in 2005, when he lost to the Labour Party by just 79 votes.

He then stood again in 2010 when he was elected with a 12,383 majority.

Mr Henderson added: "I am very proud of what we have achieved, working together. Sittingbourne and Sheppey is now one of the safest Conservative seats in Kent, if any seat can be considered safe in these turbulent times."

He thanked his wife and conservative members for their support, and promised to represents the constituents of Swale and Sheppey to the best of his abilities for the remainder of his time as an MP.

The next General Election has to be held by January 2025.