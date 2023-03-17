Play Brightcove video

Credit: Marwell Wildlife

Visitors to Marwell Zoo in Hampshire were able to witness the birth of a critically endangered addax calf this week.

Mother, Amelie, went into labour on Wednesday morning and guests were able to watch the rare birth through the viewing window.

The new arrival has not been named yet but the zoo staff say it is feeding well.

Marwell Zoo says in the wild, addax have been hunted to near extinction, with their meat, horns and hide prized by hunters and their habitat eroded as a result of oil exploration and cattle farming.

The zoo says it's thought there are only 30 to 90 mature individuals left in the wild with numbers continuing to decrease.

This is Amelie’s second calf since arriving at Marwell, following the birth of a male, Ephedra, in March last year.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: "Both births are hugely significant for the species and are a step towards ensuring that these animals survive in the future."