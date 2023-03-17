The skipper of a speedboat which crashed into a buoy in Southampton Water killing a 15-year-old girl has been given an 18-week suspended jail sentence.

Emily Lewis died when the Seadogz hi speed thrills RIB hit a navigation buoy in August 2020.

A number of other passengers were seriously injured.

Last month, Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, but guilty of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.

As well as an 18 week jail sentence, suspended for two years, Lawrence was told to do 125 hours of unpaid work.

The court also heard impact statements from Emily’s family and many of the other passengers which were critical of Lawrence and the boat owner Michael Howley, 52 - who was also found guilty of failing to operate the boat safely.

Howley was given an identical sentence today at Winchester Crown Court.