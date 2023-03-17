Police are appealing for help to find a good samaritan who help a teenager who was assaulted by two men wearing balaclavas outside the Taco Bell restaurant in Southampton.

The victim - a 17-year-old boy - was approached by two men outside the fast-food restaurant on Hanover Buildings between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday 13 March.

The men reportedly engaged in a brief conversation with the victim, before the teenager was allegedly assaulted suffering facial injuries.

A passer-by intervened in the alleged assault and administered first-aid to the victim by a bus stop - but unfortunately they did not provide any details.

A police spokesperson said: "We are keen to trace the person who came to the aid of the victim as they may hold significant information pertinent to our investigation.

"If this was you, we would implore you to come forward and to speak with us.

"Likewise, we would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and perhaps witnessed the assault or perhaps you have CCTV / dash-cam footage in the lead up to or during the incident?

"Anyone with information can call 101, quoting crime reference 44230101236."

