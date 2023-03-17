A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after three people were injured in a serous collision in Sussex.

The teenager was being chased by police before the crash on the A21 near Johns Cross last night.

Three people in another vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The 16 year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, and aggravated vehicle taking.

As the incident involved a police vehicle, the matter has been referred to The Independent Office for Police Conduct, who will carry out an independent investigation.