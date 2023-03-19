Police searching for an elderly man who disappeared in west Dorset on Thursday have found a man's body.

It's believed to be that of 95-year-old Michael Norman, who was last seen in Benville Lane near Corscombe.

A wide scale search was implemented, involving the NPAS helicopter, Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR) and Wessex 4x4 Rescue.

Sadly the body of a man was located during the afternoon of Saturday 18 March.

Police say that although formal identification has yet to take place, it is believed to be Mr Norman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.

Dorset Police said their thoughts were with the family and loved ones of Mr Norman at this extremely difficult time.

