Ten arrested and one in hospital after Southampton and Spurs fans clash

Ten people have been arrested after tables, chairs, and glasses were thrown in Southampton during a clash between Saints and Tottenham fans.

The disturbances on Terminus Terrace, at the junction with Oxford Street, followed Saturday's 3-3 draw at St Mary's.

A 61-year-old man from Bursledon suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police were called at around 6.05pm on Saturday and ten people have now been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Detective Inspector Tim Judd, said: “This would have been a frightening experience for those who witnessed this incident.

"There would have been a lot of people out and about in the area enjoying their Saturday evening who suddenly found themselves at the centre of this disorder.

“We believe those involved had been the Southampton FC Vs Tottenham Hotspur game at St Mary’s Stadium and were making their way out of the city when the incident occurred.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed what happened, may have footage of the incident filmed on their phones, or anyone who may have been driving passed and has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.