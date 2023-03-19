Play Brightcove video

Dan Snow speaks to ITV Meridian about the lost opportunity to study such a rare visitor.

TV historian Dan Snow has appealed to bounty hunters to return the head of an 'extremely rare' shark, found in the waters off Hampshire.

The smalltooth sandtiger shark, an extremely rare visitor to British waters, was found on Lepe beach on Saturday morning.

But before environmentalists could remove the body for examination, the animal's head and tail were sawn off and looted.

Mr Snow put out a plea on Twitter for whoever had the head to bring it back temporarily so the scientists could examine it, adding that the individual could then keep the head.

He told ITV Meridian that researchers were hoping to see the teeth and head, as they were the most valuable remains for studying.

He said it was a rare opportunity to have access to the shark and scientists believed it would help them understand ocean health and climate change.

"No one's in trouble," he said. "It's not illegal to remove parts of a fish, but a unique opportunity could be lost.

"I'd urge anyone who knows where it is to get in touch. And you can always have it back afterwards."