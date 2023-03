Two people have been arrested after a reported stabbing in Kent.

Officers were called to Harbour Parade in Ramsgate at 4.20am on Saturday following reports of an assault.

A man was found with injuries to his arm, consistent with a knife attack, and taken to hospital.

Police remained at the scene on Saturday

His injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident, as inquiries continue.