A £500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who is wanted in connection with an attack involving a suspected noxious substance in Eastbourne.

Police are trying to trace Bradley Moynes, following the incident at Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road on 11 February, 2022.

A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries when an unknown liquid, believed to be a noxious substance, was thrown in his face.

Police say no-one's been arrested, but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Watch the moment a man throws an unknown substance over a group of people in Eastbourne

Detective Constable Ciara Richardson said: “Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11 and a suspect – Bradley Moynes – was swiftly identified.

“Since that day we have worked hard with our community partners and neighbouring forces to bring Moynes into custody, but he remains at large.

“Our commitment to getting justice for the three people injured in this unprovoked attack is unwavering.

“We remain in contact with the victims in order to update on any developments, but the current message remains the same – if you know where Bradley Moynes could be or have any information about the incident, please report it online, or call 101 quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

“If you see Moynes, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately, quoting the serial above.”

Information can also be reported to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

