Patients of two GP surgeries in West Oxford said they are having to go to A&E instead of their local doctor because they know they won't get an appointment.

The future of services for 13,000 people at Botley Medical Centre and Kennington Health Centre looks uncertain after the partners of a practice handed in their notice.

Dr Aintzane Ballestero and Dr Diana McEwen said staff shortages and an increasing workload were the reasons behind their decision.

The pair said that they had been unable to find a new partner following the retirement of their colleague in January and were concerned about being able to care for patients in the long term.

The practice now has six months to find another GP team to take on the contract from September.

The surgery has reassured patients it will continue to provide services as normal.

Residents who use the serve said they have "lost faith" in the system despite hopes from the NHS of finding a new provider to take over the surgeries.

A patient, Mick Wheble, said: "I think it's time for a clean sweep of Botley Medical Centre and Kennington.

"There must be a way of getting at least some GPs or locums even, for residents to be able to at least have a chance to see, at the moment there's no chance of seeing a GP."

In an online letter to patients, the GPs wrote: "It is with great regret that we are writing to let you know that we have decided to give six months’ notice on our contract to provide GP services in Botley and Kennington.

"We understand you will be worried by this news, but NHS primary care leaders in Oxfordshire have committed to making sure that both surgeries will remain open in the long term and will be looking at ways to find a new GP team to run health services here.

"In the meantime, we will open as normal during the next six months. We thank you sincerely for your continuing loyalty and we hope you will continue to use our services as before.

"We have made our decision for a number of reasons, following several difficult years.

"We have been unable to find a new partner to take on Dr Mary Akinola’s workload after she retired in January. There is a national shortage of GPs and we have struggled to fill our vacancies right across the practice staff team. We have tried to find other ways to keep the practice going to offer a full range of services, most recently by making changes at Kennington Health Centre.

"But despite the best efforts of the whole practice team, we feel we cannot offer you the care you deserve in the long term due our workforce shortages and significant increase in demand.

"Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board, which commissions GP services locally, will be working closely with our Patient Participation Group to find the best way to keep services running in future."

Dr Kieran Sharrock, acting chair of the GP Committee in England, said: “The workload for general practice in England is becoming impossible, and the result is seen in closed practices and GPs leaving the profession for good.

"This cannot be good for patients who want the continuity provided by the family doctor they know.

“We have more than 2,000 fewer full time fully qualified GPs than we did in 2015. As GPs leave, the workload for those who remain becomes worse and the vicious cycle continues.

“This is fast becoming an irreparable situation up and down the country.

"The Government’s refusal of support to help practices meet rising operating costs, and its failure to produce a plan to address workforce shortages, is leaving general practice across the country in a perilous position.”

