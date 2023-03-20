Railway passengers faced delays yesterday (Sunday 19 March) after a dog was spotted on the railway track.

The small dog was found hiding underneath a train which was travelling from Dartford to Victoria in London.

Southeastern tweeted to let passengers know that trains were unable to move whilst Network Rail Response teams tried to rescue the dog.

The small dog was rescued by the team and its owner was contacted.

The small dog was rescued by Network Rail staff. Credit: Southeastern

In a tweet, Southeastern said: "Thank you to everyone for their patience and those involved in rescuing and re-uniting the dog."