Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find a missing 81-year-old man from Oxford.

John was last seen in the early hours of 14 March outside the Trout Inn in the Wolvercote area of the city.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Can you help us find John, 81, missing from Oxford?

"Last seen on Tuesday at about 3.45am outside the Trout Inn, Wolvercote.

"John has grey hair, and was wearing a dark jacket, a white hat, and was carrying a yellow bucket.

"If you can help, please call 101, ref 43230119759."

