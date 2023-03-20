A photo of a Marks & Spencer Colin the Caterpillar cake has gone viral on social media after a shopper revealed the cake had no head.

The shopper, who purchased it from the Crawley store, said she was 'miffed' to discover Colin has 'lost his head'.

Messaging Marks & Spencer on Twitter, she said: "Pretty miffed to find my Colin has lost his head! Must have been a wild night in the Crawley store!!!

"His face is the best bit as well! @AldiUK I’m sure that Cuthbert wouldn’t let me down like this!"

A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer replied to the shopper, posting: "Oh dear Daniella, it is the best bit so I can appreciate your disappointment!

"Please send us a DM with your full name, email address and post code so we can help."

The photo sparked a humorous response from Aldi, which tweeted: "Before you even ask, we’ve got an alibi."

Many took to social media to praise the supermarket for its sense of humour with one person tweeting: "Must be a pretty good alibi for decapitating Colin."

While another said: "Love it! Aldi person your one liners are hilarious. Keep up the good work!"

