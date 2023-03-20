Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a brawl broke out between football fans in Southampton.

Police were called to reports of violent disorder between Saints and Tottenham supporters on Terminus Terrace, at the junction with Oxford Street at around 6.05pm on Saturday.

It's reported that tables, chairs and glasses were thrown and a man was assaulted.

The man, a 61-year-old from Bursledon, suffered facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment.

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and all remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Tim Judd, said: "This would have been a frightening experience for those who witnessed this incident. There would have been a lot of people out and about in the area enjoying their Saturday evening who suddenly found themselves at the centre of this disorder.

"We believe those involved had been the Southampton FC Vs Tottenham Hotspur game at St Mary’s Stadium and were making their way out of the city when the incident occurred."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have video of the incident or dashcam footage. They are being asked to contact the force on 101 quoting 44230108876.