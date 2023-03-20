A veterinary surgery in Hampshire is warning dog owners of the dangers of hot cross buns.

Within four days last week, vets at Heathside Veterinary Surgery in Locks Heath said there were six incidents of 'potentially lethal poisonings' after animals ate the baked goods.

Vets are reminding pet owners that currants, raisins, sultanas and grapes are not safe for dogs to eat.

According to the vet charity, PDSA, the dried fruit can cause gut problems and in serious cases, kidney failure.

Symptoms of the possible poisoning in pets can include: Vomiting, diarrhoea, blood in poo, low energy, painful stomach and a reduced appetite.

In a statement on social media, the surgery said: "Folks keep your buns out of the reach of your dog...or you will be facing an expensive trip to your vet! Doubly so if they eat the wrapper too."