Video report on the 'Get Happier' event by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides.

Hundreds of people have attended activities, debates and workshops in Sussex as part of International Day of Happiness.

The event at the British Engineerium in Hove has brought together members of the public, academics and policymakers. It's part of the Lifetime Wellbeing Cooperative, which aims to build happier communities.

It's a partnership between Professor Paul Dolan, a researcher with experience of health economics, behavioural science and science of happiness and Luke Johnson, an entrepreneur who has recognised the need to improve wellbeing, especially since the pandemic.

Professor Paul Dolan from the London School of Economics talks at the 'Get Happier' event in Hove. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Professor Dolan said: "Very few of us are motivated to be more miserable right now, even though we might get a lot of things wrong.

"We're still trying to feel better, to be happier, to feel more content with our lives, to enjoy the things that we do, to get pleasure and in the activities that we engage in."

Singing workshops, table tennis classes and therapy sessions have taken place at the event at the British Engineerium.

They have been organised to bring communities together and to get people talking and interacting with each other.

Smiles and laughter at one of the singing workshops. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

Happiness is a fundamental human goal.

The United Nations General Assembly recognises this goal and calls for "a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples.”

The United Nations invites each person of any age, plus every classroom, business and government to join in celebration of the International Day of Happiness.

