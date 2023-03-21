CCTV appeal after teenager arrives at hospital with knife injuries

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to after a teenager arrived at hospital on the Isle of Wight with knife injuries.

Officers were called at 12.26pm on Wednesday 15 March by hospital staff, reporting that a man in his late teens had presented with injuries caused by a knife.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

It's thought the man was assaulted at around 12pm that afternoon in the Fairfield Gardens area of Sandown.

It's thought the man was assaulted in the Fairfield Gardens area of Sandown. Credit: Google Maps

A police spokesperson said: "Do you recognise these three men?

"We want to identify them as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Sandown.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the men pictured, or perhaps saw them in the area that day.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230103999. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...