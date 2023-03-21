A jury has been shown CCTV footage of the moment a 24-year-old man was fatally struck on the head with a metal horseshoe at Reading train station.

Thomas Parker was assaulted by 42-year-old Kirkpatrick Virgo who admits manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon but denies murder.

Golf gamekeeper Thomas Parker had been travelling home from London on the Elizabeth line, after watching a football game with his brother and two friends at 11.45pm on July 30 2022, Reading Crown Court heard.

He was involved in an argument with a group of three males who boarded the train at Slough playing loud music through a boombox.

Former rugby player Craig Parker told the court he got into an argument after he asked for the music to be turned down.

The altercation continued when both groups got off the train at Reading.

Craig Parker told the jury that he went to be sick behind a pillar and said he felt ill from a McDonald’s milkshake he had consumed on the train.

Mr Parker added he did not believe that he vomited due to alcohol he had consumed before and after the Arsenal game.

“Once I vomited I felt Tom looking over me, making sure I was alright,” he said.

“Then it happened, so quickly, Tom was on the floor in front of me.”

Police at the scene following the fatal assault on platform 8 at Reading Station Credit: ITV Meridian

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the moment Thomas was struck on the head by Kirkpatrick Virgo on platform 8.

In the footage, his brother Craig Parker then chases after Virgo, eventually bringing him to the ground.

Giving evidence from behind a screen in court, Mr Parker broke down when recalling the events of that evening.

He described how two off-duty police officers on board the train twice broke up the argument.

He said the two groups were shouting and swearing at each other and that one of the males said to him - "Watch what happens when you get off this train."

Mr Parker said: "I was then face-to-face with a male wearing a purple polo shirt.

"I could see anger in his eyes - a pumped-up chest. I wanted to stop him from leaving but I knew he had a weapon in his hand. I could see it was a horseshoe."

Mr Parker said he felt Virgo hit him on the head with his fist while they wrestled on the ground.

Police were called to Reading Station at 11.45pm on 30 July 30 last year Credit: ITV Meridian

The pair were then separated by security.

“I said just hold on to him, don’t let him go,” he said.

After Virgo was detained, Mr Parker heard someone tell him that he needed to go back to his brother.

“I heard someone say you best come down now,” he said.

Mr Parker found his brother surrounded by paramedics. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Thomas Parker was pronounced dead at 12.40am.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, admits manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon but denies murder. The trial continues.

