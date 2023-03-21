Play Brightcove video

An elderly cyclist has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after falling off his bike while swerving to avoid a car driving on the wrong side of the road in Kent.

It happened on Stoke Road, near an area known as Nora Corner in Hoo, at around 10.55am on Monday 6 March.

The cyclist, aged in his 70s, had been travelling from Allhallows to Stoke when a dark blue or black coloured Ford Fiesta, driving in the opposite direction, crossed over onto the wrong side of the road.

The victim swerved to avoid being struck and came off his bike. He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, and officers are urging motorists who may have been in the area to check dashcams for any footage that may assist the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting online reference BCA-20638-23-4646-01."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...