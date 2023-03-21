Play Brightcove video

Watch: Gyles Brandreth shows ITV News Meridian his jumper collection on display

Former MP and television personality Gyles Brandreth became famous for his colourful and distinctive jumpers during the 1970s and 1980s.

Now a selection of them are on display for the first time at Petersfield Museum in Hampshire, showing off those well-known bold designs.

His sweaters have become a favourite among pop stars and celebrities, including Sir Elton John.

The exhibition includes the very first jumper he was given by a friend when he founded the national scrabble championships in 1971, to one designed for the Queens Platinum Jubilee - said to be much admired by King Charles.

Gyles designed many of the jumpers with his knitwear partner George.

He said: "It's amazing because sometimes people have mocked me over the years for my jumpers and I don't mind that.

"They tease me and I've got a lot of them. I like to have a jumper for every day of the year because I think you are what you wear so in the morning if I'm feeling a little bit tired or low

"I give myself a lift by putting on a fun jumper."

During the pandemic, Gyles shared 'a jumper a day' and engaged with a new audience on social media.

The jumpers are on display until December 2023. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Louise Weller from Petersfield Museum says visitors are excited by the new exhibition.

She said: "I think they are just delighted by them and I think they remember some of them from seeing them on TV so there's those memories as well but also they are contemporary.

"My teenage children say they would wear them because they look great so they really are across the generations."

The exhibition runs until the 23rd December with the jumpers currently on show being replaced by an Autumn collection.

