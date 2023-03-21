A major road in Surrey is closed northbound due to a crash involving two cars.

Traffic is currently queueing on the A3 at Thursley.

The Hindhead Tunnel is closed to help manage traffic heading towards the accident.

One of the cars has overturned and debris is strewn across the road between the A333 and Old Portsmouth Road.

Surrey Police, Surrey Fire & Rescue and South East Coast Ambulance Service crews are at the scene.

National Highways is advising drivers to take the following diversion:

From the A3 Longmoor off slip take the 1st exit from RBT A325.

Follow the A325 along its entire length to the A31 / A325 RBT at Farnham.

Take 3rd exit A31 towards Farnham. Follow to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.

At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and continue for approximately 7 miles, on the A31 towards Guildford.

On the approach to the A3, use the lane marked for the A3 (London) to rejoin the A3 northbound.

More to follow.