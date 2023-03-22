A man who hit a pedestrian in Aylesbury when driving, before fleeing the scene, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

On 15 June, Youssef Elgour, 24, was driving along Paradise Orchard, Aylesbury, when he crashed into a member of the public.

Elgour fled the scene and was arrested nearby after being seen discarding items.

Luckily, the pedestrian was not seriously injured.

Police found cocaine in Elgour's vehicle, along with evidence of drug supply.

While under investigation for class A drug supply, on 23 November, Elgour was seen conducting a suspected drug deal on Stilton Close, Aylesbury.

Officers searched him and seized some cocaine. Then, following a search of a property, a larger amount of cocaine as well as more than £18,000 cash was found and Elgour was arrested.

He was charged on 24 November 2022.

In a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 6 January, Youssef Elgour, of Stilton Close, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of a controlled drug of class B and acquiring/using or possessing criminal property.

Returning to the same court last Monday (13/3), Elgour was sentenced to a total of three years and four months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer PC Stuart Ratcliffe of the Aylesbury Stronghold team, said: “Elgour was a drug dealer, and despite being under investigation for other offences, felt he was above the law and continued to deal class A drugs.

“Our Stronghold team will not tolerate this type of criminality, which often targets the most vulnerable people in our society.

“We will not tire at removing drug dealers and their drugs from our communities and Elgour will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions.

“We rely on our communities to tackle our fight against drug dealing.

“We remain absolutely committed to making the Thames Valley a hostile place for drug dealers and will bring offenders before the courts.”