Kent Police has come under fire for "downplaying a horrific and violent crime" after displaying a poster listing rape and sexual assault as a "non-emergency."

The photo of the poster which was located on the widow of Maidstone police station advises victims of certain crimes to report incidents via the Kent Police website.

The list includes anti-social behaviour, domestic abuse, fraud, hate crime, missing people, road traffic accidents, as well as rape and sexual assault.

Posting a photo of the poster on Twitter, one resident tweeted the force posting: "Make this make sense?

"This just goes to show how done out this country is getting!!

"How can you downplay such a horrific and violent crime?

"I get it’s hard to prove but going about it like this ain’t the way. Absolute tools."

Kent Police say the poster has now been removed and replaced with a new one clarifying how best to report crimes.

In a statement a Kent Police spokesperson said: "Kent Police has been running a campaign called Click B4 U Call, aimed at encouraging people, where appropriate, to use the online reporting system rather than the 101 telephone number to free up contact handlers.

"The poster in question was put up by a member of police staff at the front counter in Maidstone police station but has since been removed and replaced by a poster clarifying our advice about how best to report crimes to us.

"It is important to stress that online reporting never replaces an emergency call and we continue to urge anyone to call 999 if there is a crime in progress or if someone is in immediate danger.

"Doing so can make the difference between arresting a suspect at the scene and in some cases saving a life.

Detective Chief Supt Emma Banks, Head of Protecting Vulnerable People at Kent Police, said: ‘We urge anyone to call us on 999 if there is a crime in progress or if someone is in immediate danger. Doing so can make the difference between arresting a suspect at the scene and in some cases saving a life.

"We also support victims in reporting offences in a number of other ways, often for crimes which are not in progress and which may have happened in the past.

"This can be done online, or through means including text messaging services. In some cases you will be offered an immediate video call with an officer, and when appropriate a patrol will be sent to see you.

"Kent Police takes the investigation of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and we support victims to come forward and speak to us.

"They can report crimes anonymously and they can also approach us a via a range of support organisations.

"All reports of rape or sexual assault, made through whatever channel are reviewed by a detective sergeant, and are ultimately overseen by a senior officer as part of a thorough review process aimed at ensuring justice and support for all victims."

