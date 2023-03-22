Cat owners across the South East are being warned to be vigilant after dozens of animals had their fur shaved in a series of disturbing assaults.

More than 50 incidents have been reported across Kent since Christmas with the upsetting act becoming almost a daily occurrence.

Charity Animals Lost and Found is so concerned it has set up a map of all the reported incidents, which appear to be spreading north towards Essex.

It's reported pets are being targeted as part of a cruel TikTok trend involving cats being 'marked for death'.

A map shows the scale of the problem across Kent with in excess of 50 incidents reported. Credit: Animals Lost and Found

Cats and their owners are being left traumatised, with some now scared to let their cats out in case they are targeted.

Charlotte Speers' cat was shaved. Her cat returned home shaved on Monday and Ms Speers, from Rainham, says the moggy has not been herself ever since.

This cat had part of her back shaved in the disturbing attack. Credit: Animals Lost and Found

One of the cats targeted in what's believed to be a cruel TikTok trend. Credit: Animals Lost and Found

Ms Speers says her cat can't sit properly or get comfortable after her legs were shaved.

ITV Meridian contacted Kent Police, and in response a spokesperson said cat shaving is not an offence.

