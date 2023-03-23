Police are appealing for information after man was reported to have smashed candles and thrown paint in two Hampshire stores.

They've released CCTV of someone they'd like to speak to in connection with the incidents, which took place in an Asda store in Waterlooville and a Wilko store in Havant.

A man is said to have entered the Asda store shortly after 11:40am on Tuesday 21 March, where he began throwing and smashing a number of glass candles.

Shortly after Police received a separate report that a man entered the Wilko store and threw various items around, including paint. Shelving was also pushed over.

He is described as:

White

Aged approximately in his late 20s

Approximately 6ft tall

Wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers, black shoes and a black and white face covering

Had a red bicycle with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.