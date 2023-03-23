Nudists are to be given the opportunity to strip off nearly 500 feet up in the air, as Brighton is to host a clothing optional event tomorrow (Friday 24 March).

A private flight on the i360 will see up to 200 people take to the skies to enjoy the tail end of the day, with the ride expected to take around 45 minutes.

The trip, organised by Nothing On Events, has been marketed as being 'spectacular' thanks to sunset being during the flight.

The organisers hope that, weather permitting, there will be a 'beautiful spring sky' which attendees can enjoy with a glass of bubbles.

Being naked is not mandatory for the trip. However those behind the event cheekily quipped: "maybe we’ll end up with more naked people on the pod than we started with??"

The opportunity to go nude will be once the pod reaches the roof height of the buildings, likewise attendees must be dressed before reaching that point on the descent.

Those wishing to attend in the nude should also bring a towel to sit on, the organisers added.

