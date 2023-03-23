Man charged in connection with Bournemouth rape investigation

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with a rape investigation in Bournemouth.

A 19-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man while walking in the area of Lansdowne Road, between the flyover above the A338 and Beechey Road, between 1.30am and 1.45am on Sunday 26 February 2023.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and subsequently been charged with rape and sexual assault. The teenager is expected to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the MCIT, said: “This has been a detailed investigation and we have today, Wednesday 22 March 2023, consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge.

“Specially trained officers are continuing to provide support to the victim and she have been updated with this latest development.

“Our investigation into this reported offence remains ongoing and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact Dorset Police.

“I am still keen to identify a man who assisted a distressed woman in Lansdowne Road at around 1.30am on Sunday morning and helped her to Bournemouth Travel Interchange after the incident. He had an Australian accent and enquiries have revealed that this man was at the Travel Interchange and met a female passenger off a coach that arrived at approximately 1.45am on Sunday 26 February 2023.

“It is important to stress to the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice proceedings.

“It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course and it would therefore not be appropriate for Dorset Police to comment any further at this time.”