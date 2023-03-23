Man who stole equipment worth more than £9,000 from Red Funnel offices jailed

A man who stole more than £9,000 worth of items from the Red Funnel ferry offices in Southampton has been jailed.

On 14 October, William Stait broke into the offices in Bugle Street via an unlocked window.

The 31-year-old stole items including phones, tablets, headsets and laptops.

Two days later, just before 1am on 16 October, Stait stole a pedal cycle worth £200 from a hostel in Brookvale Road. His fingerprints were found at both scenes.

On the evening of 25 October, Stait entered a student accommodation block in West Street and stole two new vacuum cleaners worth £160 from the communal area.

On the morning of December 4, Stait broke into an address in Broad Green, Southampton through the conservatory while the occupants were sleeping and stole items including tools and work equipment.

His fingerprints were found in the property.

Stait, of no fixed address, received an 18-month prison sentence at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, 16 March, having pleaded guilty to a burglary at a residential address and three commercial premises.

DS Simon Price is from Operation Hawk, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist team to tackle burglary series.

He said: “Now Stait is locked up, Southampton is that much safer.

“We know how devastating the impact of burglary can be, which is why we pledged to visit every victim of residential burglaries.

“Please continue to report information to us so we can continue to bring offenders to justice.”