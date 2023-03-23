A wanted man has caused a stir on social media after he replied to a police appeal offering money for his whereabouts.

Curtis Harrison is wanted by Sussex Police after he breached the terms of his release from prison.

The 32-year-old, who officers say has links to Uckfield, Crawley and Tunbridge Wells, was previously jailed for breaching a restraining order.

Officers took to Facebook today and offered a £500 reward for Harrison's whereabouts.

Shortly after Harrison replied to the post, saying if officers gave him the money he'd turn himself in.

"Pay me the £500 I'll hand meself in" he wrote.

Users on the platform quickly picked up on the exchange, with one commenting: "He's here... how do I claim my £500?"

Another said: "Curtis Harrison, I'll make a deal with you. Tell me where you are and I'll give you the £500, promise."

Curtis then replied: "Nah, you got pics of cats."

Sussex Police has yet to comment on the exchange and as far as we know is still at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact officers.

