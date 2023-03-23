Puppy parents needed to foster support dogs for Hounds for Heroes

A charity which provides specially trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled military and Emergency Services personnel is appealing for help.

Hounds for Heroes, based in Hampshire, says it urgently needs people to become 'puppy parents'.

Its appealing for volunteers to open their homes and house a puppy, as young as 8 weeks old, and help with early socialisation and basic training - which is critical for the role of an assistance dog.

The charity, which receives no government funding, will provide food and equipment for the pup and cover the cost of all veterinary bills.

Anyone who offers to foster a puppy would be expected to look after it for approximately 12-14 months, or until the pup is ready to progress.

No qualifications are required for the role, but volunteers will need to meet a certain criteria and attend several sessions as part of the charity's induction programme.

Anyone who is interested is being asked to contact the charity.