A vicar who smoked crystal meth and boasted about corrupting young boys has been warned he will likely face a lengthy jail sentence.

Rev David Renshaw was remanded into custody whilst he awaits sentencing after a jury found him guilty of having more than 22,000 indecent images and videos of children and animals.

Renshaw, a former Church of England vicar, attempted suicide after the guilty verdict.

Today, he appeared at Hove Trial Centre by taxi from hospital, where Judge Christine Henson KC remanded him into custody before sentencing in May.

He was found guilty of eight offences in total including three counts of possessing indecent images of children; three counts of making indecent images of children; possessing prohibited images of children; and possessing extreme pornographic images portraying acts of intercourse with animals, namely dogs and horses.

The RSPCA seized severely malnourished dogs, cats and chickens after police raided Renshaw’s home in Worthing.

Police also found dead rotting animals in his vicarage.

After his crimes were discovered, Renshaw tried to frame his own sons telling police they had access to his computers.

In statements read to the court, his sons said they were saddened and disappointed their own father named them as potential suspects.

The jury heard graphic descriptions of horrific child sex abuse videos police found on the drive.

Police also found dozens of porn DVDs when they searched his house.

The Reverend David Renshaw had been at Holy Trinity and Christ Church in Worthing since 2018 Credit: Google Maps

Rev Renshaw initially denied the charges but later admitted he sent social media and chat messages to other paedophiles discussing extreme child abuse.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant David Rose said: “Throughout this investigation, Renshaw has sought to blame anyone but himself.

“He has failed to accept or take any responsibility for his actions, which I am certain the local parish he represented would be appalled by.

“The search of his address was one of the most revolting tasks our officers will ever have to endure.

“As well as malnourished living animals, there was also a dead rotting kitten and a dead rotting rat on the floor, in addition to used needles and other drug paraphernalia lying around.

“It was a deeply unpleasant scene to search.

“It was also a particularly harrowing experience for the officer who had to sift through and grade each image, something that will stay with him for the rest of his life.”

Her Honour Judge Christine Henson KC told Renshaw: “I’m considering an immediate custodial term of some length.”

A spokesman for the Diocese of Chichester said Renshaw was suspended immediately after police searched his address and he has not been in active ministry since.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said the diocese cooperated closely with Sussex Police throughout this investigation.

“Mr Renshaw’s appalling offences involved the possession of thousands of obscene images.

“Following his conviction, further action will now be taken against him under the Clergy Discipline Measure,” the spokesman said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…