A man has been convicted after he posed as a police officer to kidnap a schoolgirl as she walked to school in Crawley, Sussex.

David Young, a previously convicted sex offender, was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket, when he approached the 14-year-old in October 2021.

Young showed the teenager what appeared to be a police identification badge in a black case and forced her to go with him to a secluded area by some garages under the pretence of performing a stop-and-search.

A children's toy flashing LED light similar to a police siren attached to his bike added to the impression that he was a police officer.

Young proceeded to search the girl’s bag, coat and blazer, before changing his mind about going through with any sexual offence and allowing her to leave.

Young showed the teenager what appeared to be a police identification badge in a black case (stock image) Credit: PA

The girl called her mother, who alerted the police.

The next morning, while driving her daughter to school, the mother and teenager spotted the man on his bike and managed to take several photographs clearly identifying Young as the defendant.

A few minutes later, Young collided with a car but continued to cycle up the road.

The driver, after checking to see if he was hurt, saw him disposing of a number of items, including his bike’s LED lights and a zip-lock bag containing blue ‘latex’ gloves, lubricant, and a packet of condoms.

These items were all later retrieved by police.

He was arrested a couple of hours later and tests showed DNA matches to the items in the bin.

Investigators also found the yellow hi-visibility jacket and a spray can resembling a CS gas spray carried by police officers in nearby bushes.

The defendant was also found in possession of plastic handcuffs, a key and a stab vest - all later found at his place of work.

Young pleaded guilty to one charge of kidnapping and one charge of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was today (Thursday 23 March) found guilty of committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence at Lewes Crown Court.

Young forced the teenager to go with him to a secluded area by some garages under the pretence of performing a serach

Jayne Cioffi from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was clearly a traumatic experience for a young girl on her way to school.

"David Young went to great lengths to make himself look to the untrained eye like a police officer so that he could lure a child away for his own depraved needs.

"A convicted sex offender, he was already prohibited by law from approaching any children, such was the danger he was considered to pose to them.

"We understand the trauma felt by the victim and commend her bravery in supporting this prosecution.

"I hope this guilty verdict provides some comfort to her and her family."

