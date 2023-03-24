Thomas Anthony Wellman posed as a buyer on Facebook Marketplace. Credit: Hampshire Police

A burglar who created a fake Facebook Marketplace profile in order to pose as a buyer has been jailed.

Thomas Anthony Wellman, 25, of Commercial Road in Southampton, used the fake profile to arrange a viewing of a bike that was up for sale.

He visited an address on Corbin Road in February 2022.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had left the bike in a lean-to ready for the viewing.

When no one arrived, he went to move the bike back into his shed but discovered it was missing.

He rushed outside and saw a Nissan Micra driving away with the bike in the back.

Police officers located the vehicle a few hours later along Shakespeare Drive in Totton.

Wellman was arrested in April 2022 after DNA at the scene matched his.

Hampshire Police is warning people to be wary of fake profiles. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Analysis of his phone data showed that he was in the area of the burglary when it happened and was accessing the fake Facebook account.

Wellman pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court on February 7, 2023.

He was sentenced on March 23, to a total of two years and 10 months in prison for the burglary and other offences.

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court yesterday, he received an 18 month prison sentence for the burglary.

Wellman also received the following sentences, to be served concurrently:

A 14 month sentence for dangerous driving after he failed to stop for police officers on 30 November 2022. Wellman drove at 136mph and went the wrong way around a roundabout.

Two months for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker (one to be served concurrently) after he kicked an officer and spat at another during the arrest for the above incident.

One month for breach of bail conditions after he cut his tag off on 7 October 2022.

Speaking after the sentencing, Police Staff Investigator Sarah Stewart said: "Your home is somewhere you should feel safe which is why dwelling burglaries can be so traumatic for those affected, beyond the impact of the belongings that are stolen.

"This sentence shows we will use all the tools at our disposal, including forensics, to bring offenders to justice and I hope it reassures our communities that we take burglary very seriously.

"We want to use this result to remind people that selling online can be dangerous.

"We would ask sellers to be cautions, and report to us if you’ve been involved in anything that has made you feel uncomfortable or seemed suspicious.

"If someone’s message or profile seems suspicious, trust your instincts and walk away. If possible, try to avoid telling people where you live and instead meet in a public place to buy or sell an item."