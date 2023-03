A bus careered off a road in Berkshire after crashing into a lamppost in the middle of the road.

The crash happened on Thursday, March 23, as the driver turned into Hawthorn Crescent in Woodley.

Cordons we put in place to keep the public a safe distance from the bus.

There were no reported injuries. Credit: Paul King

The vehicle is owned by Reading Buses which says it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson added: "There were no injuries to customers or other road users."