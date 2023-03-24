Strikes by security guards at Heathrow Airport will go ahead after talks failed.

The airport said it has contingency plans to deal with the 10-day walkout from the end of the month by members of Unite in a dispute over pay.

Heathrow said it had offered a 10% pay increase, and further enhancements based on feedback from workers.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "We will not let these unnecessary strikes impact the hard-earned holidays of our passengers.

"Our contingency plans will keep the airport operating as normal throughout.

"We are doing everything we can to minimise the impact of this irresponsible action by Unite.

"We are deploying 1,000 additional colleagues and the entire management team who will be in the terminals providing assistance to passengers over the busy Easter getaway."