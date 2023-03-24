Richard Ashcroft will headline an outdoor show in the grounds of Englefield House near Pangbourne in Berkshire this summer, as part of the Heritage Live concert series.

The singer-songwriter will perform in the grounds of the Elizabethan country house and estate on Saturday 22 July alongside special guests for the event Ocean Colour Scene and The Sherlocks.

Promoter, Giles Cooper of GCE Live said: "We’re so excited to be promoting this show with Richard for Heritage Live. I remember seeing The Verve’s first ever London gig at the King’s Head pub in Fulham in 1991, when I worked at NME, with just ten people in the audience...Thirty years later and Richard has stood the test of time, becoming one of rock’s truly iconic frontmen!”

Richard Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums. He was the frontman of The Verve, that had a succession of anthems including 'The Drugs Don't Work', 'Bittersweet Symphony', 'Lucky Man' and 'Sonnet'.

Englefield house will also host the second Flackstock in memory of television presenter Caroline Flack Credit: ITV News

Ocean Colour Scene, who have notched up ten albums since their formation in 1989 will also perform along with indie band The Sherlocks who have previously taken to the stage at Reading Festival.

Tickets for the event go on pre-sale on 29 March.

Englefield house will also host Flackstock for the second year running in memory of television presenter Caroline Flack, on 24 July.

