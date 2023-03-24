A total of eight engines, a water carrier, an off-road vehicle and a command support unit are in attendance at a fire in West Sussex.

Firefighters have been dealing this evening (24 March) with the blaze at a car workshop on Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint.

People in the area are being told to keep windows and doors shut.

West Sussex & Fire Rescue Service said: "Five fire engines from are dealing with a fire at a car workshop on Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint."An off-road vehicle & command support unit are also attending.

"Please avoid the area if nearby.

"Our presence has increased and we now have a total of eight fire engines, a water carrier, off-road vehicle and command support unit in attendance.

"Please keep doors/windows shut if in the area."