A family has warned about the dangers of railway lines after a teenage girl was found dead near tracks in Dorset.

Officers were called to train lines in Weymouth at 2.25am on Thursday (23 March) where they found 15-year-old Roxy Phillips unresponsive.

Despite treatment from paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement shared by the British Transport Police, Roxy's family said: "We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks, unknown to most that the third rail is live 24 hours a day all year round.

"This was a tragic accident that we as a family will never be able to overcome."

Relatives described their devastation at the death of the teenage girl, who was a "strong-willed young woman" and an "animal lover".

Roxy Phillips' family described her as 'a strong willed young woman.' Credit: Dorset Police

The statement said: "As a family, we are devastated for the loss of our daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter and cousin, Roxy Phillips.

"Roxy was a strong willed young woman, an animal lover who loved horses especially her own horse Bradley.

"Roxy was loved and adored by her friends, we as a family have felt this love through the tributes and kind messages we have received.

"We will always love and miss you, our beautiful Roxy."

British Transport Police said enquiries into her death are continuing.

