Four people have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries following a serious head-on crash involving a taxi at Larkhill near Salisbury.

It happened near to the garrison church of St Alban the Martyr at around 3am this morning. (Saturday 25 March)

A passenger in the taxi, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Three other men in their 20s, 30s and 40s have been taken to Salisbury District Hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.

Police say the road is likely to stay closed for several hours.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

We are carrying out a collision investigation

