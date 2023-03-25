Breaking News

M4 closed eastbound after crash leaves car on its roof - queues building

Breaking news. Credit: ITV News
The M4 in Berkshire is closed eastbound after a crash left a car on its roof.

Police, fire crews and Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene following the collision between Junction 6 at Slough and Junction 5 at Langley.

Driver are being warned of one mile queues building on the approach to Junction 6.

A diversion is in place with motorists urged to follow the routes:

  • Exit the M4 at J6, take 1st exit on to the A355

  • Travel on the A355 until the junction with the A4

  • Turn right at the junction on to the A4

  • Travel on the A4 through Central Slough to M4 J5 roundabout

  • Take the 1st exit and rejoin the M4 eastbound

There is just over a mile of congestion on approach to J6. 

A National Highways spokesperson said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

More follows.