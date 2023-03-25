The M4 in Berkshire is closed eastbound after a crash left a car on its roof.

Police, fire crews and Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene following the collision between Junction 6 at Slough and Junction 5 at Langley.

Driver are being warned of one mile queues building on the approach to Junction 6.

A diversion is in place with motorists urged to follow the routes:

Exit the M4 at J6, take 1st exit on to the A355

Travel on the A355 until the junction with the A4

Turn right at the junction on to the A4

Travel on the A4 through Central Slough to M4 J5 roundabout

Take the 1st exit and rejoin the M4 eastbound

There is just over a mile of congestion on approach to J6.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

More follows.