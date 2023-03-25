Play Brightcove video

Watch as a member of staff fights off armed robber Samuel Brown.

Footage has been released capturing the dramatic moment a cashier 'bravely' fought off an armed robber who targeted a convenience store in Horsham, West Sussex.

Balaclava-clad Samuel Brown entered the store on 31 October 2022.

He wrenched a till from the shop counter and assaulted a member of staff, who bravely fought him off using a large stick.

She quickly informed her relative, who chased Brown and tackled him to the floor in a nearby garden. He was assaulted in the process, along with an occupant of the house who came out to help.

Samuel Brown was tackled to the ground before police arrived. Credit: Sussex Police

Together, they managed to detain Brown prior to police arrival.

The 32-year-old, of Stoney Lane, Shoreham, was arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of assault.

He pleaded guilty to all offences, and was jailed for a total of 49 months.

Investigating officer Richard Emmett said: “I have to commend the courage of the three victims involved in this case, who put themselves in harms way in order to detain the defendant and help bring him to justice.

“Robbery is an extremely serious offence which comes with serious consequences, and Brown now faces a lengthy period behind bars for his actions.”

