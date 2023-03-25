Police have stepped up patrols around Ocean Village in Southampton after the body of a man was discovered at his home.

Police were called to Channel Way at 11.16am on Wednesday, 22 March where Weber Nogueira, 54, was found.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police say they are treating Mr Nogueira's death as unexplained.

DCI Rod Kenny is leading the investigation. He said: “We are at the early stages of this investigation and are keeping an open mind as to how Weber died.

“I want to hear from anyone who was driving in Canute Road, Ocean Way, Channel Way or the wider Ocean Village area between 10.30pm on Tuesday, 21 March and 4.30am on Wednesday, 22 March and has dash cam footage.

“Similarly, I am keen to hear from anyone else who may have information that can help us understand Weber’s death.”

Police were called to Channel Way in Ocean Village, Southampton on Wednesday 22 March. Credit: Google Maps

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, deputy district commander for Southampton, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“This incident will no doubt cause concern in the community.

"I would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to understand the circumstances around Mr Nogueira’s death and there is no known risk to the wider community at this time.”

“You will see more officers in the Ocean Village area so if you have any information that could help this investigation, or have any concerns, please reach out to them when you see them.”

