Some residents living in Brighton have claimed a city centre road is "collapsing" because of the weight of the number of buses travelling down it.

Posters calling for "no more buses" have appeared, sparking a furious debate on social media surrounding public transport.

The posters have been spotted by locals in Upper North Street after hundreds of extra double deckers have been redirected onto the residential road as the normal route in the city centre undergoes a significant revamp.

The diversion has brought huge frustration for people living on the street who have become all too familiar with the bus timetable.

A photo of the poster was posted by a resident on Facebook saying: "This is was in upper north street, people fed up after changing the buses route."

One poster claims one bus per minute is causing 'daily misery.' Credit: Facebook/Dee Moore

Another photo appeared to show the same poster pinned on the staircase of a property describing "daily misery" from "one bus a minute" down the same road.

One resident who lived in Upper North Street said: "The road has collapsed three times since the work started in January and the buses were diverted.

"It’s not built for the weight of the buses."

Referring to the original post, another resident said: "They're not just fed up.

"Their road is actually subsiding. Not many of Brighton's streets were built for heavy traffic or heavy vehicles."

But some defended the bus route posting: "It’s not permanent though. Do they have any alternative suggestions?

"I’m sure that bus drivers would much prefer to go back to their usual route."

Residents have complained too many buses are travelling along Upper North Street, Brighton. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, Ed Wills, managing director of Brighton and Hove Buses said: "Western Road is one of the most important roads in our city for connecting people and places.

"These improvements will ultimately benefit all residents in the wider Brighton & Hove area.

"We are incredibly sympathetic to the people who live nearby and are sorry for the disturbance diverted bus services may be causing them.

"Buses are an essential part of travel in our city.

"Since July 2022, 17 million passenger journeys have been made along this route and many of these journeys are made on 54 buses that are emissions-free.

"Buses provide an essential service to the entire community - getting them to work and school, to access services and visit family and friends.

"It is vital that we continue to provide a comprehensive bus service during this time."

