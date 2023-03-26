A wildlife park in Kent has praised police for their quick response after intruders tried to gain access to some of the animal enclosures.

Staff at Hemsley Conservation Centre near Sevenoaks were alerted by their security system at 22.45pm on Saturday night.

Officers were quickly on the scene, alongside senior staff, who were able to confirm that all their animals were safe and accounted for.

A dog unit, drone, helicopter and firearms unit also attended at the centre, which houses a range of potentially dangerous animals including ocelots, big cats and maned wolves.

The park said all of their buildings and enclosures were undamaged.

The centre specialises in breeding rare animals, including armadillos, echidna and porcupines.

WATCH: Footage of a rare prehensile tailed porcupine, born at the centre in 2021.

Kent Police are investigating, but no arrests have been reported.

A spokesperson for the centre thanked the public for their messages of support and said they would be open as usual today, adding; "If this message filters through to the intruders, know that you will be dealt with the full force of the above.

"Kent police were outstanding and we'd like to thank them for their response and support."

The centre shot to international fame in 2019 after running a Valentine's Day promotion to name a cockroach after an ex-girlfriend or boyfriend.