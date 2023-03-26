A man in his seventies has died after being hit by a car as he crossed a road in the centre of Banbury.

The incident happened at a pedestrian crossing on the A361 between Horsefair and Parsons Street on Friday night, March 24.

Emergency services were called but the man, from Warwickshire, sadly died at the scene. His relatives have been informed.

Thames Valley Police say they're appealing for witnesses to the collision, involving a red Nissan Pixo, outside the Thai Orchid restaurant.A 19-year-old woman also received minor injuries.The driver of the car an 18-year-old woman from the Cherwell area of Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

Sergeant Edward Crofts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “We are conducting an investigation following this incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.“Our enquiries are ongoing and one person has been arrested and bailed.“We are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to the collision.