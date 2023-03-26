A major incident has been declared following an oil spill in Poole Harbour in Dorset on Sunday (26 March).

It is after a leak occurred at the Wytch Farm oil field in the Purbecks. The leak has been contained at the facility, but local councillors were told the oil had escaped into the water and surrounding area.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it was supporting Poole Harbour Commissioners and other agencies to respond to the incident.

The UK Health Security Agency has said: "Members of the public should not swim in Poole Harbour or the surrounding area until further notice."Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water.

"If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water."

More to follow.