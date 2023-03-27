Two e-bike riders have been injured, one seriously, following a crash involving a car in Reading.

Emergency services were called to Norman Rise at the junction with Beech Hill Road, Spencers Wood at approximately 10.20am on Sunday. (26 March)

Two women riding e-bikes, wearing high visibility jackets and helmets were travelling north east on Beech Hill Road when a silver Kia Ceed emerged from a junction and was in collision with both of them.

One of the woman, aged in her seventies, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital with a suspected broken pelvis. She has since been discharged.

The second cyclist, also aged in her seventies, suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Kia Ceed was not hurt.

Investigating officer PC Freya Renton of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who has dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact us if it has captured the collision.

“You can submit this footage via our dedicated portal for this investigation, or by reporting online via our website.

“Witnesses can also call 101, quoting reference number 43230133536.”

