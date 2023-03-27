'Loving' puppies thrown into field and left to die, looking for new homes

Four puppies that were left in a field to die have been rescued and are now looking for their forever homes.

According to Chimney Farm International Dog Rescue in Fleet the puppies were taken to foster in Crete, but because they were taken from their mother so young they almost didn't survive.

Only four out of the five survived.

The charity have named them Maggie, Marge, Oddball and Dilly, and say they are now thriving.

The puppies have been described as loving and playful, and love humans and dogs. Credit: Chimney Farm International Dog Rescue

A spokesperson for the charity said: These pups are loving, playful. They love humans and dogs.

"They will need continued training, socialisation and exposure to all life’s adventures.

"They would like fur siblings or regular interaction to ensure their doggy social skills continue.

"Pups are vaccinated, microchipped and at 4 months old will remain small.

"Adopting a puppy should not be taken lightly, training, guidance and development will need to continue."

